Although it's called the Pen Tool, this digital tool is not used like a regular pen.

In the past, it's been called the Bèzier Tool , named after Pierre Bèzier, the person who invented it. It has also been known as the Path Tool , since you can use it to draw a vector path line.

Today, the Pen Tool is perhaps the most powerful and important digital tool for designers out there. Most graphic designers, illustrators, and creatives need and use it every day, which is perhaps the reason it's named after such a common and useful object.