Use cases

Transform ideas into stunning digital illustrations

Linearity helps transform your ideas from concept to vector illustration to animated asset faster than ever.

Complete functionality, zero complexity

Animate your illustrations in one click

Paper-like iPad experience

Create marketing assets 30% faster

Linearity Curve for Mac, iPad, and iPhone makes creating professional-quality illustrations a cinch.

Take your brand visuals to the next level with stunning digital art and pixel-perfect drawings.

Effortlessly craft social media and ad assets, print materials, brand visuals—Linearity does it all.

Illustration and animation in a single software suite

Instantly toggle between illustrating and animating

ic-templates-tab icon

Browse + download free templates for every type of asset

ic-devices icon

All-in-one design suite for iOS and Mac

Create your own library of design assets

Create in-house. Save time and money

Illustration software doesn’t need to be expensive or complicated.

Linearity gives your team the freedom, power, and flexibility to create the assets you need without breaking the bank.

Teams that switch to Linearity reduce their asset production costs by an average of 30%.

Use Linearity to create

Characters

Letters

Logos

Abstract

Autotraced

Infographics

Brand assets

Web graphics

Scenes

Text

Hit the ground running with free templates

Explore a vast selection of 3K+ customizable designs, optimized for social media and beyond.

Template image

Business Cards

Template image

Events

Template image

Events

Template image

Events

Template image

Posts

Template image

Retro Asset Illustration

Template image

Retro Asset Illustration

Template image

Retro Asset Illustration

Boost your team’s productivity with these powerful tools

Deploy Linearity’s AI and animation tools for a smarter approach to digital ad creation. 

    Auto Animate

    Turn static assets into animated social content in seconds.

    Background Removal

    Isolate your photo subjects in a click.

    AI Backgrounds

    Replace photo backgrounds with custom, AI-generated backdrops.

    Professional quality

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format to shine on all social channels.

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick production.

Get an instant boost with free tutorials

Your Linearity Curve account gives you access to our vast library tutorials to help you increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

Free tutorials
Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Integrations

Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Get started with Linearity today.

