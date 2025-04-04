Comparison

Is there a better After Effects alternative?

Discover why creative professionals are choosing Linearity Move over After Effects.

Try Linearity Move for free

Animate anything today

Linearity Move is revolutionizing the industry by democratizing animation, making it accessible to beginners and seasoned animators alike.

ic-play icon
Auto animation
ic-learn-v1 icon
Short learning curve
ic-quick-actions icon
Instant + scalable results
Learn more about Move

Why choose Linearity Move over After Effects?

Recognized for its industry-leading capabilities, After Effects boasts an extensive feature set that empowers users to create complex and visually stunning animations with precision. After Effects is a powerhouse, offering in-depth control over animations, intricate keyframing, and a wide range of effects and plug-ins.

Linearity Move takes animation to the next level by introducing unprecedented ease and accessibility. Unlike After Effects, which requires a significant learning curve and extensive expertise, Linearity Move simplifies animation for users of all skill levels.

Join the waitlist

Features

After Effects

Clean interface

ic-select iconic-close icon

Ease of learning

ic-select iconic-close icon

Workflow efficiency

ic-select iconic-close icon

3D and character animation

ic-close iconic-select icon

Vector-first functionality

ic-select iconic-close icon

Compatible with iPad, iPhone, iMac

ic-select iconic-select icon

Design and animate in one space

ic-select iconic-close icon

Fully customizable animation effects and presets

ic-select iconic-close icon

Windows compatibility

ic-close iconic-select icon

Ease of Collaboration (coming soon)

ic-close iconic-select icon

Why Move is better

Linearity Move automates the transition from static designs to dynamic motion seamlessly, eliminating the need for manual frame-by-frame adjustments.

With ready-made presets and an intuitive interface, Linearity Move enables users to create captivating animations in mere seconds, revolutionizing animation accessibility. This powerful combination of simplicity and functionality makes Linearity Move the go-to choice for modern graphic designers looking to streamline their animation workflow.

Dynamic design in motion

Introducing the Linearity design suite, a groundbreaking design and animation toolkit for graphic artists, illustrators, and social media content creators.

Auto Animate

Import files, arrange your frames into multiple scenes, and watch Auto Animate instantly bring your designs to life.

  • Learn more

Morphing

Select two design elements, place the playhead at your preferred location on the timeline, click the ‘M’ keyboard shortcut, and watch as a smooth transition animation is created.

  • Learn more

Presets

Effortlessly and swiftly apply pre-made animation effects to elements for intricate and dynamic movements.

  • Learn more

Flawless animations every time

After Effects, designed for desktop platforms, cannot be used on iPad and may exhibit lag and complexity in achieving vector-based animations, potentially demanding significant rendering time and processing power.

Linearity Move offers a seamless Apple experience, ensuring smooth animations on both iPad and iMac, complemented by precise Apple Pencil control. Linearity Move guarantees glitch-free animations, enhances vector-based design with impressive DPI options, and facilitates high-quality exports up to 4K resolution at high frame rates.

  • Seamless Apple experience for animation on iPad and iMac.
  • Lag-free, smooth animations with vector-ready design.
  • High-quality exports up to 4K resolution and high frame rates.

What people are saying about Linearity Move...

Auto-animate has been great. Now we can take design assets and animate them in minutes.

Luke, CMO at Norrsken
name surname

Let your animation adventure begin

Browse our animated templates
koraidon
wave
08
festival
uppy-brand
film-festival
template-social-ashley
burger-tabea

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.

Compare us with other apps

Alt images

vs

Figma

Alt images

vs

After Effects

Alt images

vs

Procreate

Alt images

vs

Canva

Alt images

vs

Adobe Illustrator

Alt images

vs

Affinity Designer

Alt images

vs

Inkscape

Get started with Linearity today

Get started
illus-1

Is there a better alternative to After Effects?

Discover why creative professionals are choosing Linearity Move After Effects

Burgers modern red orange design in linearity curve