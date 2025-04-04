Is there a better After Effects alternative?
Linearity Move is revolutionizing the industry by democratizing animation, making it accessible to beginners and seasoned animators alike.
Auto animation
Short learning curve
Instant + scalable results
Why choose Linearity Move over After Effects?
Recognized for its industry-leading capabilities, After Effects boasts an extensive feature set that empowers users to create complex and visually stunning animations with precision. After Effects is a powerhouse, offering in-depth control over animations, intricate keyframing, and a wide range of effects and plug-ins.
Linearity Move takes animation to the next level by introducing unprecedented ease and accessibility. Unlike After Effects, which requires a significant learning curve and extensive expertise, Linearity Move simplifies animation for users of all skill levels.
Features
After Effects
Clean interface
Ease of learning
Workflow efficiency
3D and character animation
Vector-first functionality
Compatible with iPad, iPhone, iMac
Design and animate in one space
Fully customizable animation effects and presets
Windows compatibility
Ease of Collaboration (coming soon)
Why Move is better
Linearity Move automates the transition from static designs to dynamic motion seamlessly, eliminating the need for manual frame-by-frame adjustments.
With ready-made presets and an intuitive interface, Linearity Move enables users to create captivating animations in mere seconds, revolutionizing animation accessibility. This powerful combination of simplicity and functionality makes Linearity Move the go-to choice for modern graphic designers looking to streamline their animation workflow.
Dynamic design in motion
Introducing the Linearity design suite, a groundbreaking design and animation toolkit for graphic artists, illustrators, and social media content creators.
Auto Animate
Morphing
Presets
Flawless animations every time
What people are saying about Linearity Move...
Auto-animate has been great. Now we can take design assets and animate them in minutes.
Compare us with other apps
Is there a better alternative to After Effects?
