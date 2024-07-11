While Procreate is a great app for drawing and painting on iPad, it lacks the complex tools and features needed for professional vector design.

If your team is in search of a vector-based design software that empowers you to do more, look no further than Linearity Curve. With its rich suite of tools, our software is the ultimate choice for designers seeking to create vector graphics quickly and easily on iPad, iPhone, or Mac ic-devices icon .

But that's not all. With Procreate and Linearity Curve's seamless integration, you can effortlessly combine the strengths of both programs and enhance your illustration workflow without having to choose between them.