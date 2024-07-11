Comparison

How to combine Linearity Curve and Procreate

Let’s explore how these two amazing tools can work together.

A match made in heaven

We believe in an efficient workflow, so we built Linearity Curve to work with and support other softwares.

With our cutting-edge technology, you can easily transform your raster artworks created on Procreate into sleek and professional vector designs, without compromising on quality. This means that you can have the best of both worlds: the flexibility and creativity of raster art, combined with the scalability and versatility of vector graphics.

Features

Procreate

Pen Tool

Cloud storage

Animation integration

Templates

Auto Trace

Background Removal

AI Backgrounds

3m+ free images

80k+ free icons

Design 30% faster

with features like our Quick Actions bar, Background Removal, and templates.

Optimize with AI-powered tools

like Auto Trace, Background Removal, and coming soon, AI-generated text and images.

Collaborate with your team

in one shared workspace. And coming soon, collaborate with each other in real time.

coming soon

All the tools you need in the palm of your hand

While Procreate is a great app for drawing and painting on iPad, it lacks the complex tools and features needed for professional vector design.

If your team is in search of a vector-based design software that empowers you to do more, look no further than Linearity Curve. With its rich suite of tools, our software is the ultimate choice for designers seeking to create vector graphics quickly and easily on iPad, iPhone, or Mac ic-devices icon.

But that's not all. With Procreate and Linearity Curve's seamless integration, you can effortlessly combine the strengths of both programs and enhance your illustration workflow without having to choose between them.

Design without limits

Our vector-based software empowers you to break free from the creative boundaries of traditional raster tools.

Everything designed in Linearity Curve is infinitely scaleable, allowing you to create graphic designs and digital assets that maintain a sharp and polished look, no matter the size or scope of your project.

Your colors, your way

Importing your Procreate files into Linearity Curve is a breeze. With just a few taps, you can easily continue refining your designs in a more versatile environment.

You can also import your color palettes ic-palettes-tab icon from Procreate and other apps with ease by simply dragging and dropping them using iPad gestures or Split View mode ic-sidebar icon.

Endless third-party importing options

Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) supports not only Procreate files but also many others, including Figma, Illustrator, and Sketch.

With Linearity Curve, you can also keep on editing files on other programs. We strive to make your work as easy as it gets.

Linearity Curve features at a glance

Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers of all levels.

    AI Backgrounds

    Integrate custom, AI-generated backgrounds into your existing photos.

    Background Removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    Brush Tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    Auto Trace

    Instantly turn your raster images into vectors

Sketch Mode

Don’t know which Auto Trace mode to choose? Linearity Curve will do it for you. With our CoreML Machine Learning model, Linearity Curve’s Auto Trace feature will analyze your images and automatically select the “Sketch” mode. Sketch mode scans your drawings on paper and turns your pen and pencil lines into editable vector paths. This mode works particularly well with hand-drawn lettering and logos.

Jumpstart your ideas with our templates

No more staring at a blank canvas. Linearity Curve is home to a collection of over 1k+ design templates to help you start designing immediately.

Carousel

Creative Playground

Restaurant

Foodie Atmosphere

Ads

New Wave

Marketing

Architecture Digest

Announcement

Skate Park

Announcement

Art Class
Frequently Asked Questions

Get started with Linearity today.

