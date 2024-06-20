What's New
All
Curve
Move
Figma plugin
Move
macOS
Now, exporting your Figma assets to Linearity Move or Curve is easier than ever. We just launched our own Figma plugin, allowing you to seamlessly export and elevate your Figma frames and layers with our design and animation tools.
5 Jun 2024
Pivot point control
Move
macOS
iOS
Pivot points in Linearity Move are now adjustable, granting you precise control over the rotation and scaling of objects. With this feature, you can tailor the movement of objects exactly to your specifications, ensuring smoother animations and eliminating any unexpected outcomes.
9 May 2024
GIF export and new animation presets
Move
macOS
iOS
You can now export your Linearity Move animations as GIFS, allowing your content to seamlessly autoplay in a loop wherever you choose. Plus, we've introduced two new animation presets for "Wipe" and "Flipbook" effects, alongside a convenient image crop feature for effortless customization.
7 May 2024
Release 5.4.3 Linearity Curve
Curve
iOS
macOS
Precision Designing just got better. Guides Enhancements: Enjoy real-time labels for guides, adherence to rounded numbers for easy alignment, and smart adjustments based on the document's measurement unit for seamless design tweaks. Line Height Control: Experience greater control over text layout with the ability to set line heights below the default value and fine-tune them in points or percentages.We fixed bugs to ensure a smoother user experience.
5 Apr 2024
Release 1.2.3 for Linearity Move
Move
iOS
macOS
New Features for Streamlined Animation Line Height Control & Smart Guides: Just like in Curve, get more control over your text and effortless alignment with smart guides. Quick Actions Bar: Access essential operations quickly with the new content-aware Quick Actions Bar. Keyframe Replacement: Merge keyframes simply by dragging and dropping for efficient animation editing. SVG Import: Easily drag and drop SVG files directly into the Move import screen. Enhanced Export Capabilities: Export videos with transparent backgrounds, choose your video codec, and enjoy an updated export screen UI for a smoother experience. We fixed bugs to ensure a smoother user experience.
5 Apr 2024
Export animations with transparent backgrounds
Move
iOS
macOS
Now, you have the option to export your motion graphics without a background. This enhances their visual appeal and simplifies integration into various projects without the need to match backgrounds. Whether you're designing elements for a video, website, or social media content, your animations seamlessly integrate without any awkward contrasts. This flexibility not only streamlines your workflow but also guarantees a professional look across platforms.
26 Feb 2024
Introducing our new pricing plans
iOS
macOS
We just launched our new Linearity subscription plans: Linearity Starter (Free) for hobbyists, Linearity Pro for regular users, and Linearity Org for organizations. Each plan offers access to Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, streamlining the design-to-animation process. These pricing options signify a giant leap forward in our mission for sustainable growth and constant innovation. Get ready for custom fonts, CMYK support, and a game-changing background replacement feature.
22 Feb 2024
You asked, we delivered: Animation looping is live
Move
macOS
iOS
Introducing the eagerly awaited loop playback feature! With Linearity Move, your animations now seamlessly restart upon reaching the end, allowing for uninterrupted looped playback until you decide to stop.
26 Jan 2024
Artboards and guides just got even smarter!
Curve
Artboards now come with handy smart guides that snap to elements, helping you to keep everything perfectly aligned. Plus, our guides are now super informative—they show their values as you move them around, helping you nail down that perfect placement every time.
19 Jan 2024
Linearity Move is here!
macOS
iOS
Meet Linearity Move, our revolutionary animation tool that effortlessly transforms static designs into dynamic motion. Designed for all skill levels, it empowers you bring your illustrations, brand assets, graphic icons, and more to life with just a few clicks.
15 Jan 2024
Linearity Cloud and workflow upgrades
iOS
macOS
We're bringing you unparalleled convenience and peace of mind with Linearity Cloud—a safe and secure file storage solution that allows you to seamlessly sync your files seamlessly across devices and access them anytime, online or offline. Plus, we've introduced several workflow enhancements, such as effortless image replacement via drag-and-drop, an improved selection experience, and the option to export individual objects directly from your canvas.
11 Oct 2023
Say hola to Linearity Español
macOS
iOS
Our website is now available in Spanish, featuring translated educational content, use case pages, FAQs, and a convenient language switcher for seamless navigation. Our vision for Linearity Spanish includes a growing library of tutorial videos, a fully-translated User Guide, and a vibrant community for Spanish-speaking users to connect, share insights, and learn together.
25 Sep 2023
Enhanced Background Removal
iOS
macOS
With 5.1.0, we honed the Background Removal Tool's precision and detailing capabilities, ensuring that every photo cut-out has unmatched sharpness and definition. Plus, we made a ton of improvements to Artboards, selection behavior, and more.
24 Aug 2023
Vectornator is now Linearity Curve
iOS
macOS
Introducing Linearity Curve 5.0.0! Formerly known as Vectornator, our software has undergone a bold transformation. We’re bringing you a fresh name and a vibrant new look that perfectly captures our future focus. Get ready for an enhanced user experience and stay tuned for exciting new capabilities coming soon.
27 Jul 2023
Save time with customizable templates
iOS
macOS
Stuck staring at a blank canvas? With templates, you can jumpstart your ideas and bring them to life in no time. Our new Templates Hub is packed with hundreds of customizable designs for social media, online ads, brand assets, and more.
27 Jul 2023
Tabbed document display for Mac
macOS
iOS
With the 4.13.6 update, you can conveniently view documents within tabs instead of separate windows on Mac. We also added advanced export options, CYMK file export, and a lock alignment feature for Artboards.
8 Jun 2023
Small updates that make a big difference
iOS
macOS
Our developers aren’t only working on shiny new tools and interface upgrades—they’re also coming up with ways of improving existing features. Enjoy improved rotation functionality, Artboard colors, multi-coled text, and more.
11 Apr 2023
Cut corners with Background Removal
iOS
macOS
The time-saving Background Removal Tool is perfect for when you want to integrate photographic elements into your designs. It allows you to quickly isolate the main subject from a photo, making it convenient to use as a design component.
22 Feb 2023
Boost your productivity with 4.11.0
iOS
macOS
In a bid to compliment the changes in Apple’s iOS/iPadOS 16, we created a sleek and customizable iPad experience that feels similar to working on a desktop app. Plus, we streamlined the Inspector so that you can access all the options you need easily.
25 Nov 2022
Customizable Action Bar
iOS
With this update, you can customize the Action Bar so that everything you need is quickly and easily accessible. Simply drag to add or remove items, such as Guides, Rulers, and Copy Style / Paste Style.
25 Nov 2022
Sculpt complex designs with Shape Builder
iOS
macOS
With the 4.10.0 update, you can explore the endless possibilities of Shape Builder, a powerful tool that allows you to create complex shapes by combining or subtracting multiple shapes into one.
25 Aug 2022
Auto Trace Illustration Mode
iOS
macOS
No need to spend hours tracing over lines and shapes with the Pen Tool. You can now import any illustration from raster-based programs like Procreate into Linearity Curve, hit Auto Trace, and watch the magic happen.
10 Aug 2022
Advanced layers and nested groups
iOS
macOS
With 4.8.0, you can enjoy fully editable groups and even infinite groups within groups. These groups and nested groups are like folders that sit neatly in the updated Layers Tab. They can be extended to reveal every element inside them.
13 May 2022
Unlimited color palettes
iOS
macOS
Now you can create as many color palettes as you want and handle them effortlessly using the Color Panel. It's a breeze to edit your saved palettes by adding different colors and gradients, or simply removing them with just one tap.
4 Apr 2022
Auto Trace Sketch Mode
iOS
macOS
Do you sketch your ideas on paper before integrating them into your artwork? With our new Auto Trace mode for sketches, your imported drawings will be converted into vector shapes instantly.
17 Feb 2022