Tutorials
Explore our vast collection of tutorials led by professional designers. With almost 100 tutorials to choose from, you can easily filter them based on your skill level and preferred device. Including the most favorite Vectornator legacy tutorials.
Pivot points are crucial for rotation animations. In this tutorial, you'll discover how to edit yours effectively.
Durations: 8:34
Download the Linearity Figma plugin and start bringing your design assets to life with our animation tools.
Durations: 7:55
Learn how to animate text and images to create an eye-catching GIF for your marketing channels.
Durations: 5:12
Check out this tutorial to learn about animation presets and how they can speed up your process of making animated ads.
Durations: 5:43
Use pinning, masks, presets, and more in Linearity Move to create a this dynamic carousel post.
Durations: 6:33
Discover how to add movement to your photos and text with animation presets, masks, and more.
Durations: 5:50
Learn how to export your animations without backgrounds so that they can seamlessly integrate into any project.
Durations: 4:12
Use animation presets to quickly add dynamic effects to text and objects.
Durations: 5:44
Master the ins and outs of Auto Animate to effortlessly create animated assets in record time.
Durations: 8:06
Discover Maddy's tips and tricks for creating smooth morphing animations.
Durations: 5:54
Follow Maddy as she explains how to use pins for defining the start and end points of your animations.
Durations: 6:00
Master the Pen Tool in Linearity Curve for designing a koi fish pond illustration.
Durations: 11:32
Discover how to effortlessly animate UI elements with simple adjustments, morphing, and masks.
Durations: 7:03
Explore the power of facial expressions using eyes, eyebrows, and mouths with the talented illustrator Maddy Zoli.
Durations: 9:55
Discover your Linearity workspace, organize your files, adjust your settings, and invite others to collaborate.
Durations: 3:31
Discover how masks let you effortlessly control what appears in your animation.
Durations: 5:05
Gather references, construct a skeleton, and apply brush techniques for expressive character design.
Durations: 6:56
Discover how to quickly isolate your photo subject and transport it into any environment.
Durations: 5:58
Discover Maddy’s top 3 tips and golden rules for creating animated announcements that really grab attention.
Durations: 1:29
Learn vector portrait creation in Linearity Curve: sketching, coloring, and giving your extra creative touch.
Durations: 11:43
In this tutorial, you'll learn practical techniques for telling your story online with animation.
Durations: 7:06
In this tutorial, you'll learn practical techniques to enhance your event's appeal through animation.
Durations: 8:27
Nastya explores ethnicity, age, disabilities, and more, providing helpful tips for inclusive character design.
Durations: 9:12
Join Aysel as she guides you through the process of designing eye-catching online ads tailored for social media.
Durations: 2:15
Follow Aysel's step-by-step guide for creating a podcast social media post using a template in Linearity Curve.
Durations: 1:16
Watch and follow along as Aysel demonstrates how to design a flyer using just a handful of tools.
Durations: 1:40
Watch and learn as Aysel creates a cool packaging design in just a few easy steps.
Durations: 2:33
Follow along as Nastya designs a travel poster in Linearity Curve.
Durations: 9:12
Discover Nastya's top tips for Linearity Curve as she designs a mood board.
Durations: 11:42
Learn to import brand assets, create flowing image transitions, master masking techniques, and design cohesive carousels
Durations: 15:06
In this tutorial, you'll learn how create a brand design system in Linearity Curve.
Durations: 8:43
Master the art of drawing hands for character design, including different hand poses, and gain valuable design skills.
Durations: 15:56
Learn how using the Shape tools can improve your design workflow.
Durations: 3:00
Creating branding assets and animating them with Linearity Move
Durations: 57:26
Discover how to animate text and objects like a pro and create seamless transitions between scenes using Linearity Move.
Durations: 8:22
How to create animated assets from illustrations with Linearity Move.
Durations: 57:06
Getting started with Linearity Move and creating your first animation.
Durations: 53:04
Learn to draw diverse character hairstyles and facial hair, improve your character design skills with important details!
Durations: 11:00
What gestures do you have in Linearity Curve and how to use them to speed your workflow.
Durations: 5:00
A look into our use of AI, turning AI-generated images into vectors, how to create marketing assets and scale them
Durations: 55:53
Illustration systems, industry best practices, illustration libraries, designing brand illustrations
Durations: 54:57
Anatomy of a marketing template, scaling your designs, working with templates, exploring the Linearity Templates Hub.
Durations: 49:39
Conversations on AI, Education and Motion Design with our beloved artists.
Durations: 44:46
Discover the Linearity Curve interface, how to import your assets, and effortlessly animate them with Auto Animate.
Durations: 1:36
Learn how to import from Figma into Linearity Move, enabling you to auto animate your designs into beautiful animations.
Durations: 5:21
In this tutorial, you'll learn a streamlined animation workflow using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.
Durations: 5:58
Learn how to import from Linearity Curve or Figma into Linearity Move, enabling you to integrate design into animations.
Durations: 3:25
Learn fundamental design and animation concepts like keyframes, layers, adding text and exporting your animations.
Durations: 7:19
Learn how to create an animated promotional video using Linearity Move.
Durations: 8:31
In this tutorial, you will learn how to animate photos, add text, and create cool effects with Linearity Move.
Durations: 9:58
Learn how to create an animated banner in Linearity Move.
Durations: 7:30
In today's session, you'll learn how to create dynamic social media post animations.
Durations: 9:30
Learn how to animate icons in Linearity Move.
Durations: 10:59
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to make a logo animation in Linearity Move.
Durations: 13:54
Learn to import curves, create twinkling star effects with keyframes, and master dynamic lettering animations.
Durations: 7:25
Learn to design the back of a postcard and navigate through optimal export settings for printing, and personal branding.
Durations: 5:35
Good color choices take careful planning. They can influence how a viewer interprets what they see. And this is true for anything like a site’s layout, typography, illustrations, and any creative project
Durations: 4:16
Tackle the topic of visual hierarchy to create beautiful layouts that convey your key message at one glance.
Durations: 8:11
Learn how to utilize Linearity Curve to vectorize your sketches, create and print visually appealing postcard designs.
Durations: 13:17
We've got two words from you: Background - Removal. Pixels and vectors have never looked so good together.
Durations: 4:51
Every beginner designer should know the difference between Vectors and pixels. so what are actually Vectors and why is it so important? Learn with us.
Durations: 2:04
Use our AI-powered Auto Trace feature to improve any pixel-based sketch to a professional vector illustration.
Durations: 4:51
Learn to design a customized weekly planner, covering document setup, layout grids, color palettes, and fonts.
Durations: 12:54
If you going to know what descenders means and how to use it, you could be a great designer and may have a cool topic to speak about in your next party small talk.
Durations: 2:42
Create a fun, corporate Memphis-style character with the help of illustrator Soodabeh.
Durations: 6:47
Learn how to create a unique custom made invitation for your theme party!
Durations: 11:50
Another essential principle from our design theory series. What is kerning, and how to use it?
Durations: 2:29
Character design is one of the most useful skills you can hone as an artist. Hungry to learn?
Durations: 8:15
Will Paterson teaches how to create custom fonts, add a personal touch to your designs and stand out from the crowd.
Durations: 2:56
Transform sketches into vector art, mastering the pen tool, adding textures, and shadows, and achieving a 3D effect.
Durations: 8:31
Today's lesson is focused on the Brush Tool and its infinite capabilities.
Durations: 3:38
Linearity Curve's Pen Tool is one of its most powerful and user-friendly tool of its kind.
Durations: 3:34
What is Layout design and how to do it correctly. A principal every designer should know.
Durations: 3:10
Today, we design a spoooooky font from start to finish.
Durations: 15:24
Learn the best practices for designing a high-quality book cover that flies off the shelves.
Durations: 14:17
Let's get to the very basics, What is Vectors and what are the advantages of using it in your design?
Durations: 7:33
Create a cool gift wrap made of your illustration. You could use it for your brand or to spice up a Christmas gift.
Durations: 7:51
Learn one of the most essential design principles to take your skills to the next level.
Durations: 2:20
If you want to create merch for your brand, or just a cool gift for a friend, learn to design stickers with Aysel.
Durations: 12:28
Who doesn't love a tote bag? Learn how to create cool merchandise for your brand, or just for fun.
Durations: 7:51
In this masterclass, you'll learn how to design your own icon pack from start to finish with Soodabeh Damavandi. Perfect for freelance artists looking to sell their packs or those interested in becoming a full-fledged icon designer on an iPad platform.
Durations: 8:50
Does your business card look like it's from 2000 or later? Here are some tips from the master himself, Will Paterson.
Durations: 11:18
Bring your projects and people together, and get all the tools you need to design, collaborate, and handoff in one place
Durations: 3 mins