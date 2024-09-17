Academy

Tutorials

Explore our vast collection of tutorials led by professional designers. With almost 100 tutorials to choose from, you can easily filter them based on your skill level and preferred device. Including the most favorite Vectornator legacy tutorials.

How to edit pivot points

Pivot points are crucial for rotation animations. In this tutorial, you'll discover how to edit yours effectively.

Durations: 8:34

How to animate your Figma assets

Download the Linearity Figma plugin and start bringing your design assets to life with our animation tools.

Durations: 7:55

How to export your animation as a GIF

Learn how to animate text and images to create an eye-catching GIF for your marketing channels.

Durations: 5:12

5 animation presets and how to use them

Check out this tutorial to learn about animation presets and how they can speed up your process of making animated ads.

Durations: 5:43

How to animate an image carousel for Instagram

Use pinning, masks, presets, and more in Linearity Move to create a this dynamic carousel post.

Durations: 6:33

Animate a YouTube intro with Linearity Move

Discover how to add movement to your photos and text with animation presets, masks, and more.

Durations: 5:50

How to export videos with transparent backgrounds

Learn how to export your animations without backgrounds so that they can seamlessly integrate into any project.

Durations: 4:12

How to animate an Instagram story

Use animation presets to quickly add dynamic effects to text and objects.

Durations: 5:44

A complete guide to Auto Animate

Master the ins and outs of Auto Animate to effortlessly create animated assets in record time.

Durations: 8:06

How to animate with morphing

Discover Maddy's tips and tricks for creating smooth morphing animations.

Durations: 5:54

How to use pinning in your animations

Follow Maddy as she explains how to use pins for defining the start and end points of your animations.

Durations: 6:00

How to draw a koi fish

Master the Pen Tool in Linearity Curve for designing a koi fish pond illustration.

Durations: 11:32

Animating UI elements with Linearity Move on iPad

Discover how to effortlessly animate UI elements with simple adjustments, morphing, and masks.

Durations: 7:03

How to draw facial expressions

Explore the power of facial expressions using eyes, eyebrows, and mouths with the talented illustrator Maddy Zoli.

Durations: 9:55

Introducing Workspaces

Discover your Linearity workspace, organize your files, adjust your settings, and invite others to collaborate.

Durations: 3:31

How to animate with masks on iPad

Discover how masks let you effortlessly control what appears in your animation.

Durations: 5:05

How to draw poses

Gather references, construct a skeleton, and apply brush techniques for expressive character design.

Durations: 6:56

How to use AI backgrounds for your product photos

Discover how to quickly isolate your photo subject and transport it into any environment.

Durations: 5:58

3 tips to enhance your announcements

Discover Maddy’s top 3 tips and golden rules for creating animated announcements that really grab attention.

Durations: 1:29

How to draw a vector portrait

Learn vector portrait creation in Linearity Curve: sketching, coloring, and giving your extra creative touch.

Durations: 11:43

How to animate a social media announcement

In this tutorial, you'll learn practical techniques for telling your story online with animation.

Durations: 7:06

How to animate an Event announcement

In this tutorial, you'll learn practical techniques to enhance your event's appeal through animation.

Durations: 8:27

Inclusive Character Design in Linearity Curve

Nastya explores ethnicity, age, disabilities, and more, providing helpful tips for inclusive character design.

Durations: 9:12

Design an online ad

Join Aysel as she guides you through the process of designing eye-catching online ads tailored for social media.

Durations: 2:15

Design a social media post in Linearity Curve

Follow Aysel's step-by-step guide for creating a podcast social media post using a template in Linearity Curve.

Durations: 1:16

Create a flyer design in Linearity Curve

Watch and follow along as Aysel demonstrates how to design a flyer using just a handful of tools.

Durations: 1:40

Create a packaging design in Linearity Curve

Watch and learn as Aysel creates a cool packaging design in just a few easy steps.

Durations: 2:33

Design a travel poster

Follow along as Nastya designs a travel poster in Linearity Curve.

Durations: 9:12

Curve tips

Discover Nastya's top tips for Linearity Curve as she designs a mood board.

Durations: 11:42

Create an Instagram Carousel Post

Learn to import brand assets, create flowing image transitions, master masking techniques, and design cohesive carousels

Durations: 15:06

Create a brand design system

In this tutorial, you'll learn how create a brand design system in Linearity Curve.

Durations: 8:43

How to draw hands

Master the art of drawing hands for character design, including different hand poses, and gain valuable design skills.

Durations: 15:56

How to use the Shape Tool

Learn how using the Shape tools can improve your design workflow.

Durations: 3:00

Design and Animate with Linearity

Creating branding assets and animating them with Linearity Move

Durations: 57:26

How to animate an award announcement

Discover how to animate text and objects like a pro and create seamless transitions between scenes using Linearity Move.

Durations: 8:22

Animating Illustrated Assets with Linearity Move

How to create animated assets from illustrations with Linearity Move.

Durations: 57:06

Create Your First Animation with Linearity Move

Getting started with Linearity Move and creating your first animation.

Durations: 53:04

How to draw hair

Learn to draw diverse character hairstyles and facial hair, improve your character design skills with important details!

Durations: 11:00

Learn the iPad gestures

What gestures do you have in Linearity Curve and how to use them to speed your workflow.

Durations: 5:00

Designing Effective Promotional Visuals with AI tools

A look into our use of AI, turning AI-generated images into vectors, how to create marketing assets and scale them

Durations: 55:53

Live session: Designing brand illustrations

Illustration systems, industry best practices, illustration libraries, designing brand illustrations

Durations: 54:57

Designing Scalable Marketing Templates

Anatomy of a marketing template, scaling your designs, working with templates, exploring the Linearity Templates Hub.

Durations: 49:39

Panel discussion: AI, Education and Motion

Conversations on AI, Education and Motion Design with our beloved artists.

Durations: 44:46

Learn Linearity Move for iPad in 90 seconds

Discover the Linearity Curve interface, how to import your assets, and effortlessly animate them with Auto Animate.

Durations: 1:36

Learn Linearity Move for Mac in 90 seconds

Discover the Linearity Curve interface, how to import your assets, and effortlessly animate them with Auto Animate.

Durations: 1:36

Workflow from Figma to Linearity Move

Learn how to import from Figma into Linearity Move, enabling you to auto animate your designs into beautiful animations.

Durations: 5:21

How to work seamlessly between Curve and Move

In this tutorial, you'll learn a streamlined animation workflow using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.

Durations: 5:58

Importing Figma and Curve designs into Linearity Move

Learn how to import from Linearity Curve or Figma into Linearity Move, enabling you to integrate design into animations.

Durations: 3:25

Getting started with Linearity Move

Learn fundamental design and animation concepts like keyframes, layers, adding text and exporting your animations.

Durations: 7:19

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

Learn how to create an animated promotional video using Linearity Move.

Durations: 8:31

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

In this tutorial, you will learn how to animate photos, add text, and create cool effects with Linearity Move.

Durations: 9:58

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

Learn how to create an animated banner in Linearity Move.

Durations: 7:30

Create eye-catching social media animations with Linearity Move

In today's session, you'll learn how to create dynamic social media post animations.

Durations: 9:30

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

Learn how to animate icons in Linearity Move.

Durations: 10:59

How to animate a logo with Linearity Move

In this tutorial, you'll learn how to make a logo animation in Linearity Move.

Durations: 13:54

How to animate lettering in Linearity Move

Learn to import curves, create twinkling star effects with keyframes, and master dynamic lettering animations.

Durations: 7:25

How to design a Postcard Set: Part 2

Learn to design the back of a postcard and navigate through optimal export settings for printing, and personal branding.

Durations: 5:35

Improve your palettes game

Good color choices take careful planning. They can influence how a viewer interprets what they see. And this is true for anything like a site’s layout, typography, illustrations, and any creative project

Durations: 4:16

Visual Hierarchy: Beginners vs Pros

Tackle the topic of visual hierarchy to create beautiful layouts that convey your key message at one glance.

Durations: 8:11

How to design a Postcard Set: part 1

Learn how to utilize Linearity Curve to vectorize your sketches, create and print visually appealing postcard designs.

Durations: 13:17

Design an Instagram post with Background Removal

We've got two words from you: Background - Removal. Pixels and vectors have never looked so good together.

Durations: 4:51

What are vectors

Every beginner designer should know the difference between Vectors and pixels. so what are actually Vectors and why is it so important? Learn with us.

Durations: 2:04

How to use Auto Trace to speed up your illustration process

Use our AI-powered Auto Trace feature to improve any pixel-based sketch to a professional vector illustration.

Durations: 4:51

Design a weekly planner

Learn to design a customized weekly planner, covering document setup, layout grids, color palettes, and fonts.

Durations: 12:54

What is a descender

If you going to know what descenders means and how to use it, you could be a great designer and may have a cool topic to speak about in your next party small talk.

Durations: 2:42

How to draw flat characters

Create a fun, corporate Memphis-style character with the help of illustrator Soodabeh.

Durations: 6:47

How to draw a party invitation

Learn how to create a unique custom made invitation for your theme party!

Durations: 11:50

What is kerning

Another essential principle from our design theory series. What is kerning, and how to use it?

Durations: 2:29

How to design a character

Character design is one of the most useful skills you can hone as an artist. Hungry to learn?

Durations: 8:15

How to customize fonts in Linearity Curve

Will Paterson teaches how to create custom fonts, add a personal touch to your designs and stand out from the crowd.

Durations: 2:56

How to draw a paper-cut mermaid

Transform sketches into vector art, mastering the pen tool, adding textures, and shadows, and achieving a 3D effect.

Durations: 8:31

How to use the Brush Tool

Today's lesson is focused on the Brush Tool and its infinite capabilities.

Durations: 3:38

How to use the Pen Tool

Linearity Curve's Pen Tool is one of its most powerful and user-friendly tool of its kind.

Durations: 3:34

How to master layout design

What is Layout design and how to do it correctly. A principal every designer should know.

Durations: 3:10

How to design a spooky font

Today, we design a spoooooky font from start to finish.

Durations: 15:24

How to Design a Book Cover

Learn the best practices for designing a high-quality book cover that flies off the shelves.

Durations: 14:17

Why draw with vectors?

Let's get to the very basics, What is Vectors and what are the advantages of using it in your design?

Durations: 7:33

Pattern packaging

Create a cool gift wrap made of your illustration. You could use it for your brand or to spice up a Christmas gift.

Durations: 7:51

What is aspect ratio?

Learn one of the most essential design principles to take your skills to the next level.

Durations: 2:20

How to draw stickers

If you want to create merch for your brand, or just a cool gift for a friend, learn to design stickers with Aysel.

Durations: 12:28

How to design a tote bag

Who doesn't love a tote bag? Learn how to create cool merchandise for your brand, or just for fun.

Durations: 7:51

How to design an icon pack

In this masterclass, you'll learn how to design your own icon pack from start to finish with Soodabeh Damavandi. Perfect for freelance artists looking to sell their packs or those interested in becoming a full-fledged icon designer on an iPad platform.

Durations: 8:50

How to design your business card

Does your business card look like it's from 2000 or later? Here are some tips from the master himself, Will Paterson.

Durations: 11:18

How to Design a Logo

Bring your projects and people together, and get all the tools you need to design, collaborate, and handoff in one place

Durations: 3 mins

