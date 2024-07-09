Start here
Welcome to the comprehensive User Guide for Linearity Move, your source of truth for understanding and learning this powerful animation software's UI, tools, and features.
Whether you’ve never animated before, or you’re a professional motion designer, Linearity Move has something for you. This User Guide will equip you with the knowledge and skills to use Linearity Move proficiently in a professional setting.
Inside this guide, you will find detailed instructions supported by videos and text explanations; allowing you to learn at your own pace and apply your knowledge effectively.
We’ll guide you through Linearity Move’s interface and explain the basics of animating inside the software, as well as showing you how to utilize some advanced tools and techniques that can save you time and let you animate more efficiently.
So let's dive in and unlock the full potential of Linearity Move together!
Get started from a blank scene
If you’d like to jump straight into how to animate from a blank, brand-new project in Linearity Move, watch the video below:
Get started from imported files from Curve/Figma artboards
If you’d like to learn to animate from a set of assets on artboards that you’ve previously created in Linearity Curve, Figma, Sketch, Adobe Illustrator, or even a PDF, watch the video below:
If you need more information about how to create your Linearity Account before you get started, click here: Create an account