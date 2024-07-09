Welcome to the comprehensive User Guide for Linearity Move, your source of truth for understanding and learning this powerful animation software's UI, tools, and features.

Whether you’ve never animated before, or you’re a professional motion designer, Linearity Move has something for you. This User Guide will equip you with the knowledge and skills to use Linearity Move proficiently in a professional setting.

Inside this guide, you will find detailed instructions supported by videos and text explanations; allowing you to learn at your own pace and apply your knowledge effectively.