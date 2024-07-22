Animate with Move
3 tips to enhance your announcements
Animating your news significantly boosts its impact in the digital world. Here are three tips to ensure you nail it.
Level
Intermediate
Device
Mac
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
Discover Maddy’s top 3 tips and golden rules for creating animated announcements that really grab attention.
Educational value
Got big news to share? Whether you're gearing up for a sale, unveiling a new product, or announcing a job opening, these tips are your ticket to crafting captivating animated announcements that demand attention online.
Learn the golden rules for planning the building blocks of your animation, avoiding information overload, and crafting irresistible CTAs that drive clicks.
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator
