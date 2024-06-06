Academy

ic-home iconAcademyTutorials5 animation presets and how to use them
5 animation presets and how to use them

Animate with Move

5 animation presets and how to use them

Animation presets are your shortcuts to adding dynamic motion to any object.

  • ic-academy icon

    Level

    Beginner

  • ic-ipad icon

    Device

    iPad

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    Category

    Animate with Move

What you’ll learn

Check out this tutorial to learn about animation presets and how they can speed up your process of making animated ads.

Educational value

In this tutorial, you'll learn tips for using 5 animation presets: "masked reveal," "from bottom," "jiggle," "breathe," and "tap."

With these convenient and adaptable shortcuts, you can effortlessly infuse motion into any object with just a tap or click. Presets seamlessly enhance objects, captivating the viewer and making them an invaluable tool for crafting impactful ads and online content.

You'll learn:

  • How to create a new document and set up your scenes
  • What presets are and how to use them
  • How to adjust the speed of your preset animation
  • How to understand keyframes in your timeline
  • How to animate text using presets
  • How to export your animation

Published on:

authorImage
Maddy Zoli
ic-social icon

Illustrator

Related

Tutorial design file

ic-import-tab icon

A complete guide to Auto Animate

ic-external-link icon

How to animate with morphing

ic-external-link icon
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started for free
illus-1