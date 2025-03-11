In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll learn how to create animated banner ads.

Begin by creating a new file with custom resolutions, setting the stage for a visually appealing design. Follow along as we import the "Online Ad.curve" file and enter the timeline to animate various elements.

Learn the intricacies of animating images, texts, and stars with precision. Explore presets, rotations, and background transitions to enhance your design toolkit. The tutorial guides you through freezing properties, resizing images proportionally, and creating dynamic fade-in effects, empowering you to fully learn Linearity Move's animation capabilities.

Unlock the educational value of this tutorial by gaining practical insights into the nuanced world of online banner ad creation. Acquire essential skills in animation techniques, from manipulating keyframes to extending scene duration. Discover the art of maintaining a well-organized workspace and structuring your workflow efficiently. By the end, you'll possess the expertise to design compelling banner ads that captivate your audience in the digital realm.

So lets get started on this creative journey, preview your animated masterpiece, and seamlessly export your results to share with the world!