Follow Maddy's expert guidance as you learn how to animate a photo in Linearity Move.

Start by learning how to import a Curve file, setting the stage for a well-organized workspace. Unleash the potential of fundamental animation elements like keyframes, rotations, and size adjustments. Learn the crucial techniques of duplicating keyframes, extending scene duration, and maintaining a structured workflow.

Elevate your composition by adding stars with unique names and organized layers. Advance to the letter animation phase, manipulating letters with precision and creating a dynamic wave effect. Preview your creation by moving the playhead and witness a seamless wave motion of text with twinkling stars.

Now, armed with knowledge, export your video and share your animated triumph with the world!