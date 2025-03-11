Academy

Learn how to create captivating effects, from crafting shapes and leveraging masks to mastering rotations and dynamic resizing. This tutorial is your gateway to breathing life into your photos.

    Level

    Beginner

    Device

    Mac

    Category

    Animate with Move

What you’ll learn

In this tutorial, you will learn how to animate photos, add text, and create cool effects with Linearity Move.

Educational value

Follow Maddy's expert guidance as you learn how to animate a photo in Linearity Move.

Start by learning how to import a Curve file, setting the stage for a well-organized workspace. Unleash the potential of fundamental animation elements like keyframes, rotations, and size adjustments. Learn the crucial techniques of duplicating keyframes, extending scene duration, and maintaining a structured workflow.

Elevate your composition by adding stars with unique names and organized layers. Advance to the letter animation phase, manipulating letters with precision and creating a dynamic wave effect. Preview your creation by moving the playhead and witness a seamless wave motion of text with twinkling stars.

Now, armed with knowledge, export your video and share your animated triumph with the world!

Maddy Zoli
Illustrator

