Animate with Move
How to animate a photo in Linearity Move
Learn how to create captivating effects, from crafting shapes and leveraging masks to mastering rotations and dynamic resizing. This tutorial is your gateway to breathing life into your photos.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
What you’ll learn
In this tutorial, you will learn how to animate photos, add text, and create cool effects with Linearity Move.
Educational value
Follow Maddy's expert guidance as you learn how to animate a photo in Linearity Move.
Start by learning how to import a Curve file, setting the stage for a well-organized workspace. Unleash the potential of fundamental animation elements like keyframes, rotations, and size adjustments. Learn the crucial techniques of duplicating keyframes, extending scene duration, and maintaining a structured workflow.
Elevate your composition by adding stars with unique names and organized layers. Advance to the letter animation phase, manipulating letters with precision and creating a dynamic wave effect. Preview your creation by moving the playhead and witness a seamless wave motion of text with twinkling stars.
Now, armed with knowledge, export your video and share your animated triumph with the world!
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator