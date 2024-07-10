Animate with Move
How to animate a social media announcement
Discover these straightforward steps for animating your social media assets with ease in Linearity Move.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
In this tutorial, you'll learn practical techniques for telling your story online with animation.
Educational value
Let's create eye-catching announcements for social media using Linearity Move. This tutorial is all about using simple techniques to animate logos, photos, and text to bring your messages to life.
You'll learn:
- How to create a new document in Linearity Move
- How to import static files
- How to set up your scenes
- How to use animation pins
- How to animate objects by manipulating their position, scale, and opacity
- How to animate text
- How to adjust the timing of your animations
- How to copy and paste animations
- How to use keyframes
- How to use Auto Animate
- How to add transitions
- How to export your animation
