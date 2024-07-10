Academy

How to animate a social media announcement

Discover these straightforward steps for animating your social media assets with ease in Linearity Move.

    Beginner

    Mac

    Animate with Move

What you’ll learn

In this tutorial, you'll learn practical techniques for telling your story online with animation.

Educational value

Let's create eye-catching announcements for social media using Linearity Move. This tutorial is all about using simple techniques to animate logos, photos, and text to bring your messages to life.

You'll learn:

  • How to create a new document in Linearity Move
  • How to import static files
  • How to set up your scenes
  • How to use animation pins
  • How to animate objects by manipulating their position, scale, and opacity
  • How to animate text
  • How to adjust the timing of your animations
  • How to copy and paste animations
  • How to use keyframes
  • How to use Auto Animate
  • How to add transitions
  • How to export your animation

Published on:

authorImage
Maddy Zoli
ic-social icon

Illustrator

