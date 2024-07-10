Animate with Move
How to animate an Event announcement
Learn simple tricks for animating an event announcement in Linearity Move.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
In this tutorial, you'll learn practical techniques to enhance your event's appeal through animation.
Educational value
Animating an event announcement is a breeze once you know how. With just a handful of steps and Maddy's expert tips, you'll have all the skills to make your event pop online and ensure those RSVPs come flooding in.
You'll learn:
- How to create a new document in Linearity Move
- How to import static files
- How to set up your scenes
- How to switch between Design and Animate Mode
- How to use animation pins
- How to animate objects by manipulating their position, scale, and opacity
- How to adjust the timing of your animations
- How to copy and paste animations
- How to use keyframes
- How to add transitions
- How to animate text
- How to use the Shape Tool
- How to duplicate objects
- How to use masks
- How to export your animation
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator
