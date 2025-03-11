Animate with Move
How to animate a logo with Linearity Move
Learn how to animate a logo in Linearity Move. Learn efficient file setup, mask-based animations, and dynamic transitions.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to make a logo animation in Linearity Move.
Educational value
In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll delve into the art of crafting captivating logo animations. Start by efficiently setting up your file and organizing your workspace. Explore dynamic mask-based animations for the logo icon and individual letters within the Logotype group, learning the fundamental animation elements like keyframes , rotations , and size adjustments
As we progress, you'll learn the nuances of slide transitions, creating a polished zoom-in effect, and a seamless zoom-out transition for a professional touch. Elevate your skills by discovering the strategic use of delays for added visual interest. By the end, you'll have the expertise to seamlessly export and share your logo animation.
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator