Designers can be obsessed with fonts. After all, it’s part of the job! We work with fonts daily; we can identify them out in the wild, and we’ve accumulated a list of go-tos, favorites, and wanna-dos. If you can identify with this, you’ve probably considered designing your own typeface before. Font creation can seem tedious, but typing in your designed font can be incredibly rewarding! If the idea excites you, then watch the entire video.

In this beginner-friendly tutorial, graphic designer Will Paterson teaches you how to customize fonts by starting with one of the most well-known sans-serif font, Montserrat.

To add a personal touch to your font, we will convert text to vectors by using the Outline Text tool and then edit the shapes by moving around nodes. Will shares a couple of tips to keep the direction of your nodes and make your new font look personal-but-professional !