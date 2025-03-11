Academy

How to draw facial expressions

Illustration

Learn how to draw different emotions on characters' faces using eyes, eyebrows, and mouths in this tutorial. By understanding the subtle changes in these facial features, you can make your characters express happiness, and sadness, adding depth and relatability to your illustrations. This skill allows you to bring your characters to life and convey many emotions in your art.

    Level

    Beginner

    Device

    iPad

    Category

    Illustration

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.

What you’ll learn

Explore the power of facial expressions using eyes, eyebrows, and mouths with the talented illustrator Maddy Zoli.

Educational value

This tutorial offers valuable lessons in expressing emotions through character design. By teaching how to manipulate facial features to convey happiness, sadness, and anger, it helps artists create relatable characters with depth.

Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of considering a character's personality when depicting emotions, adding a layer of realism to illustrations.

Maddy also encourages you to practice and provides resources for honing this skill and enhancing your character design abilities.

Published on:

authorImage
Maddy Zoli
ic-social icon

Illustrator

