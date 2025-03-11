Retro Vibes Alert! Travel back in time to the iconic '90s with Aysel’s nostalgic sticker collection and learn how to use the Offset Path ic-offset-path icon feature to create your own stickers in minutes.

You’re here because you’re thinking about designing a sticker for your business, brand, client, or maybe just for your project. And you realized that the design process is a bit more complex than expected. Anyone can create a sticker, but it takes a bit of skill, practice, and an understanding of theory to get it right.

In this video tutorial, Aysel shows us tips and tricks on how to design stickers in Linearity Curve for iPad and bringing a touch of authenticity to your '90s collection. We'll dive deep into memories of yesteryears with:

🎵 Walkman – Remember creating mixtapes?

🎮 Tamagotchi – Relive the thrill of raising your digital pet.

🧩 Rubik's Cube – A symbol of wit & nostalgia.

🕹️ Gameboy – Hours of gaming, pure '90s style!

🎞️ Camera film – For the love of analog moments.

🌀 Slinky toy – Down the stairs it goes!

✌️ And of course, the bold “90s baby” slogan motif – Wear your era with pride!

You can also download the sticker pack as .curve file now and let these gems spark conversations, memories, and a heavy dose of nostalgia. Let's get retro together!

With Linearity Curve, you can design fast and easy merchandise for your brand while learning about color combination, visual hierarchy, and design and illustration basics.