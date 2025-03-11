Academy

ic-home iconAcademyTutorialsPanel discussion: AI, Education and Motion
Panel discussion: AI, Education and Motion

Events

Panel discussion: AI, Education and Motion

Conversations on AI, Education, and Motion Design with our beloved artists.

  • ic-academy icon

    Level

    Beginner

  • ic-ipad icon

    Device

    live event

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    Category

    Events

What you’ll learn

Conversations on AI, Education and Motion Design with our beloved artists.

Educational value

To celebrate the upcoming rebranding from Vectornator to Curve, we connected with some of our favorite artists and collaborators in Berlin to discuss the change and share opinions during our roundtable discussion.

We talked about:

  1. The benefits and challenges created by the fast development of AI - 18:30
  2. The value of being self-taught as an artist vs. having the relevant education - 25:00
  3. The role animation plays in their creative processes - 35:51

Thank you to all the artists who joined our event: Nastya, Joel, Sandra, Santi, and Aysel.

Published on:

Related

Vectornator is now Curve

ic-external-link icon
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2