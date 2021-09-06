Get me pictures of Spider-Man!

Excited about the new Spider-Man trailer?
We are too! That’s why we collaborated with Liam Brazier to bring you this awesome Spider-Man illustration.
Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve
Take your designs to the next level.
And we want you to put your own spin on it.
The Vectornator file is free to download, so you can trace your own illustration of Spider-Man over the top, or alter the file itself to make your own version of Liam’s illustration. Maybe it’s time Spider-Man got a new color scheme? The sky’s the limit!
Here's a time-lapse of Liam making his awesome illustration!
We want to see your Spider-Man illustrations!
When you make your own version, tag us on socials! Use #SpiderManNoWayHome and #Vectornator to make sure we see it! We'll reshare our favorites!
Unlock the Potential of Vector Drawing
Discover why drawing with vectors is a game-changer in design. Our tutorial explains the advantages and techniques of vector graphics, enhancing your creative process.
Click here to download Vectornator, then head to the download page to get Liam's illustration file and make your own version of Spider-Man today!
Share this!
Ben Barnhart
Ben is the Marketing Manager at Linearity in Berlin, with extensive experience in content writing. He blends his passion for animation and history to develop impactful marketing strategies.