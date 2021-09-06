Get me pictures of Spider-Man!

Excited about the new Spider-Man trailer?



We are too! That’s why we collaborated with Liam Brazier to bring you this awesome Spider-Man illustration.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Image Source: Liam Brazier

And we want you to put your own spin on it.



The Vectornator file is free to download, so you can trace your own illustration of Spider-Man over the top, or alter the file itself to make your own version of Liam’s illustration. Maybe it’s time Spider-Man got a new color scheme? The sky’s the limit!

Here's a time-lapse of Liam making his awesome illustration!

We want to see your Spider-Man illustrations!

When you make your own version, tag us on socials! Use #SpiderManNoWayHome and #Vectornator to make sure we see it! We'll reshare our favorites!

Unlock the Potential of Vector Drawing Discover why drawing with vectors is a game-changer in design. Our tutorial explains the advantages and techniques of vector graphics, enhancing your creative process. Get started

Click here to download Vectornator, then head to the download page to get Liam's illustration file and make your own version of Spider-Man today!