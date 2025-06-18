We’ve been quietly rolling out some solid upgrades to Curve and Move over the past few months, and we thought it was time to put them all together in one easy-to-read update. No fluff. Just the good stuff that’s going to make your design and animation flow better, faster, and smoother.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s new and improved.

We’ve added a handful of smaller workflow improvements that make everyday tasks easier.

Drag-to-adjust numeric values.

You can now click and drag on any numeric input (e.g. size, opacity, position) to adjust values without typing. Horizontal mouse movement controls the value incrementally.



All numeric fields now support basic expressions like 100 / 2, 40 + 8, 360 * 0.25. The result is computed and inserted automatically.



All shape tools now support single-click placement. The shape is inserted at default size and the tool switches to selection mode automatically.



You can now use CMD+D to repeat the last duplication action in-place, similar to standard vector editors.

The right-click menu now includes missing actions like grouping, alignment, and duplicate. It is now consistent across canvas and layers panel.

When editing paths on iPad, node-specific actions like delete and corner type switching are now accessible from the canvas.



Click target area for path text is now correctly sized based on stroke width, reducing selection errors.

These updates are all about making drawing feel more predictable, snappy and in control.

Pen tool live preview.

While drawing with the Pen tool on Mac, a preview of the next segment is now shown before placing a point.



The Pen Tool now respects snapping for edges, anchor points, and guides, improving path precision.



You can now snap anchor points to other objects and guides during editing.



Rectangles now have visible corner handles. Dragging these adjusts radius visually without going into the inspector.



Cropping tools now respect guide and object snapping. This makes image framing more precise.



Working with text should feel quick and predictable. This round of updates addresses several long-standing requests.

Font Picker shows selected text on iOS.

When opening the font picker, the selected text is now previewed inside the picker itself—removing guesswork.



The font picker now shows a list of recently applied fonts at the top for quicker access.

Improved font sorting.

Fonts are now grouped by family and sorted by style (e.g. regular, bold, italic) inside each group.

Faster font preview rendering.

Font preview thumbnails are now cached and rendered asynchronously to reduce UI blocking.

Smarter selection inside artboards.

You can now directly select inner elements inside artboards without selecting the artboard itself. This prevents accidental group selection - especially useful when working with templates or kits.



All shape types now support one-click placement followed by automatic tool switching.

Some of the most important changes are the quiet ones that help you stay focused and reduce friction.

Loading animations added.

We’ve introduced basic animations for file loading and long operations to give clearer feedback during wait states.

The inspector now hides irrelevant controls based on the current selection (e.g., text, shape, group), reducing visual clutter.



The first tab in the Color Picker now includes both system and user-defined palettes in a dropdown menu for faster switching.



Scroll and filtering are now faster thanks to lazy rendering and better asset caching.

Performance & Stability

We’ve made big improvements to how Curve handles speed and stability. These changes aren’t flashy, but you’ll notice them immediately. Improved loading and interaction performance.

Font and Effects panels now open with no delay - transition animations were removed and rendering optimized.

More stable under load.

Improved performance with large files, many layers, and high zoom levels. Reduced memory pressure and improved internal layer tree handling. Better zoom rendering.

Imported raster images retain clarity at all zoom levels. No more soft or pixelated previews. Crashes significantly reduced.

Fixed issues related to undo, canvas interactions and layer duplication. SVG exports now Canva-compatible.

Addressed transform nesting and unit issues in exported SVGs for reliable import into Canva.

We’ve just made it easier to get started: get the full access to Linearity Curve and Move - including saving, exporting, and working across devices - without needing to create an account.

An account is only required if you choose to upgrade to Linearity Pro.