✅ Product Demos & UI Previews



✅ Animated Logos

✅ Social Media Campaigns

✅ Portfolio & Client Work



✅ Email Campaigns



Want to share your own creation? Tag us on Instagram or Twitter @linearityhq or submit your work for our upcoming Creator Spotlight.

Start by importing a design from Curve, Figma, or Illustrator. Choose a preset motion or build your own using the timeline. Export as MP4, then convert to GIF for your website, emails, or social feed.

Create some stunning GIFs of your own Start animating with Move today ic-download icon Get Started

Whether you're animating your brand, creating teaching visuals, or just exploring creative ideas, Move gives you a motion design toolkit that’s intuitive, fast, and fun.

Now go make something that moves.