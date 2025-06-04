How to Create Stunning GIFs with Linearity Move
Learn how designers, marketers, and motion beginners use Linearity Move to create high-quality, engaging GIFs for web, social, and product storytelling.
By Eoin
1 minute
✨ Why Create GIFs with Linearity Move?
Move makes animation simple, flexible, and fast. Whether you’re sharing a product feature, creating a looping visual for your website, or explaining UX motion to a dev team, GIFs made in Move are smooth, professional, and web-ready.
Here’s what makes it stand out:
- 🎬 Easy-to-use timeline with drag-and-drop animation
- 🧩 Template animations for quick starts
- 🔄 Vector support for crisp motion graphics
- 🎨 Seamless integration with Figma, Curve, and Illustrator
- 📦 GIF export
💬 What Our Users Say
“I make GIFs and videos for social media. Creating GIFs in Move is easy.”
— Sharmishta Paul, Digital Marketer
“I created animated logos, UI flows, and even puppetry-style stories for social. Move’s been great for that.”
-Dimitria, Motion Graphics Creator
“I used Move to make a steampunk-inspired animation for a museum project — it worked beautifully for showcasing mechanical systems.”
-Giulia Cipollini
I love how Move is pretty great for animating UI designs. My workflow involves designing in Figma, animating in Move, exporting to MP4, and then converting to GIF. we use GIFs for feature announcements in the app, on social media, and in emails.
-Niño Piamonte, Product Designer
🛠 Popular GIF Use Cases with Move
✅ Product Demos & UI Previews
✅ Animated Logos
✅ Social Media Campaigns
✅ Portfolio & Client Work
✅ Email Campaigns
Want to share your own creation? Tag us on Instagram or Twitter @linearityhq or submit your work for our upcoming Creator Spotlight.
🎯 Ready to Animate Your First GIF?
Start by importing a design from Curve, Figma, or Illustrator. Choose a preset motion or build your own using the timeline. Export as MP4, then convert to GIF for your website, emails, or social feed.
Create some stunning GIFs of your own
Start animating with Move today
Whether you're animating your brand, creating teaching visuals, or just exploring creative ideas, Move gives you a motion design toolkit that’s intuitive, fast, and fun.
Now go make something that moves.
