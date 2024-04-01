Linearity blog

Black Friday & Cyber Monday exclusive deal claim up to 50% off on Linearity's Pro Plan
At Linearity, we're listening to user feedback to make our tools work better. Based on what we've heard, we’re improving our free plan. What’s new in the Free Plan: * The free file limit has been raised to 10 files (previously 3 files) * Each fileRead more
Learn to use Linearity tools with video tutorials from our team of experts
At Linearity, we're listening to user feedback to make our tools work better. Based on what we've heard, we’re improving our free plan. What’s new in the Free Plan: * The free file limit has been raised to 10 files (previously 3 files) * Each fileRead more
Linearity is home to a community of creators! Be a part of it by showcasing your work in our Gallery.Go to our gallery
Linearity runs on iPadOS 14 & iOS 14 and later, or macOS Big Sur and later (with native M1 support).Get started for free