Nestled in Florida, the Villages Woodworkers Club brings together passionate makers who find joy in crafting intricate wooden creations. The club has over 1,700 members ranging from beginners to master craftsmen.



One key to their recent success? Linearity Curve on iPad — a powerful, intuitive vector design app that seamlessly integrates with their laser cutting workflow.

We spoke with Mike Compton, a woodwork teacher at the club, to explore how Linearity Curve plays a central role in their creative process — from ideation to final product.

The club's members regularly design custom woodwork. These designs demand precise vector files that retain sharpness regardless of size and can be fed into an Epilog laser cutting system.

Traditional desktop software didn’t offer the mobility or ease-of-use they needed. Members wanted a way to work comfortably, even from an armchair — and that’s where Linearity Curve for iPad changed everything.

“Linearity is a very easy iPad/Mac application to use for creating, tracing, and editing image files.”

— Mike Compton, Villages Woodworkers Club

Mike highlights several key advantages that made Linearity Curve their go-to solution:

iPad + Apple Pencil Precision : Editing image nodes and fine details is easy and natural.

: Editing image nodes and fine details is easy and natural. Mobility & Convenience : Design anywhere — even in a lounge chair — and transfer files via USB to the laser cutter.

: Design anywhere — even in a lounge chair — and transfer files via USB to the laser cutter. Powerful Export : Clean .SVG files created in Linearity Curve are sent to CorelDRAW, then routed to the Epilog laser for cutting.

: Clean .SVG files created in Linearity Curve are sent to CorelDRAW, then routed to the Epilog laser for cutting. Creative Assets : Access to over 80,000 icons (Iconator), 1 million images from Unsplash, and 1,000+ built-in symbols speeds up the creative process.

: Access to over 80,000 icons (Iconator), 1 million images from Unsplash, and 1,000+ built-in symbols speeds up the creative process. Photo to Vector: Custom photos can be vectorized for truly unique designs.

The following projects demonstrate the Club’s creativity powered by Linearity Curve:

🦆 Duck & Cattail Silhouette

An elegant wildlife cutout, ideal for log cabin decor, showing the precision of vector paths translated into wood.

🎄 Christmas Ornament

A seasonal tree design inside a circular frame — perfect for holiday sales or gifts.

🐦 Bird Coasters

Detailed branch-and-bird silhouettes on wooden discs — a simple yet refined raster + vector blend.

🦌 Reindeer Wall Art

Fun, cartoon-style reindeer head with layered cuts, ideal for festive displays.

The Club now creates professional-grade designs with a tool that’s as enjoyable as it is functional. With Linearity Curve, their members gain:

Faster design iteration cycles

More creative freedom

A smoother, more accessible workflow for makers of all skill levels

And most importantly: more time spent creating, less time troubleshooting files or learning complex software.

Linearity Curve has become an essential part of the Villages Woodworkers Club’s toolkit, bringing vector design and laser cutting into perfect harmony.

“Ideas can be created and finalized in the comfort of your easy chair and moved to the laser. That’s the kind of convenience we love.”

Device : iPad + Apple Pencil

: iPad + Apple Pencil Software : Linearity Curve, CorelDRAW

: Linearity Curve, CorelDRAW Hardware: Epilog Laser Cutter

Let this story inspire makers everywhere — whether you're crafting at a workstation or in your favorite armchair, Linearity Curve makes design accessible, powerful, and fun.