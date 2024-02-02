Dear Linearity Community,

In December we announced the upcoming changes to Linearity’s pricing. Now that Linearity Move has officially launched, we’d like to give you more details about the updates you can expect next month.

We want to continue to bring you new features and improvements to our revolutionary design tools for as long as possible. We are a team of over 80 people, constantly pushing the envelope to deliver more value to you, our users.

The introduction of pricing plans will allow us to continue to grow sustainably as a company, create new software products like Linearity Move, and develop new features that you have been asking for, including but not limited to:

Background replacement

Print and CMYK improvements

Support for custom fonts

Animation presets

Premium templates

More educational resources

And so much more!

On February 22nd, 2024, we’ll launch our new subscription tiers: Linearity Starter, Linearity Pro, and Linearity Org. There’s an option for everyone, whether you're a hobbyist, a professional team, or a large-scale enterprise.

So what do these changes mean for you as a current Linearity user? Here’s an overview.

All of our subscription tiers include access to both Linearity Curve and Linearity Move

Linearity Curve and Linearity Move are meant to be used alongside each other, so all of our plans include access to our full software suite.

Our Starter plan will always be free, but you’ll have a limited number of files

It’s important to us that we always keep Linearity products accessible to everyone. The Starter tier gives everyone the chance to use our software’s functionalities for free and enables young creatives and hobbyists to use our software non-commercially for as long as they want. If you’re on the Starter plan, you’ll be able to have a maximum of six files across our products: Three files in Linearity Curve, and three files in Linearity Move.

In order to keep innovating and keep adding exciting functionalities and features, the free Linearity Curve Starter plan has some limitations compared to the Education and Pro plans.

Existing user? Your current files are secure

Don’t worry! If you’re an existing user with more than three files, you won’t lose them. If you’re over the file limit when the update happens, all your files will remain accessible and editable for you, but you won’t be able to create new ones to add new artboards unless you upgrade to a higher tier.

You won't be automatically upgraded to a paid plan

If you are already using Linearity Curve and Move, you’ll be on the Starter plan when the update on February 15th happens. You won’t be upgraded to a paid plan without your consent.

Note: Please ensure you sign up using the same email address associated with your Linearity account.

This software update on February 22nd will be mandatory to continue using Linearity software. This is to ensure device compatibility and keep your files safe when we introduce new features to the software.

Sincerely, thank you

Thank you all for being a part of Linearity’s journey. We’re excited to keep bringing you powerful, intuitive design software for many years to come.