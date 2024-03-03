We're updating Curve and Move on 15.04.2024. This update is all about making Linearity software better and more stable for you to use - from adding cool new features to fixing those little bugs that might have been bugging you. We want to make sure you know exactly what's happening.

What's new

This update isn't just a few small tweaks; it's a big improvement to make sure Linearity works better for you.

When you next go online and open the application, a prompt will appear, asking you to update to the latest version. Please note that you won't be able to continue using the application without completing this update.

Who's affected?

If you're using Linearity Curve version 5.3.3 or newer, or Linearity Move version 1.1.2 or newer, this update is specifically designed for you. It aims to significantly enhance the functionality and performance of these versions.

What about costs?

Concerned about being pushed into a paid plan? There's no need to worry.

After the update, you can continue using Linearity for free with the Starter plan.

This plan lets you have up to 3 new files in both Linearity Curve and Move. You can delete old files and make new ones within this limit, keeping things flexible for you.

What about my old files?

Your current files : You can still work on any files you've already made. Just remember, only the files you saved in Linearity before February 22nd are considered "existing" files. You'll find these in the "My Files" section.

: You can still work on any files you've already made. Just remember, only the files you saved in Linearity before February 22nd are considered "existing" files. You'll find these in the "My Files" section. New files after the update : Any new files you make or bring from your computer after February 22nd will follow the new rules. If you're using the free plan, you might not be able to work on some files if you've hit your limit. But you can still delete, move, rename, or export them.

: Any new files you make or bring from your computer after February 22nd will follow the new rules. If you're using the free plan, you might not be able to work on some files if you've hit your limit. But you can still delete, move, rename, or export them. Bringing in files from your local storage: If you move files from your local storage to Linearity, it counts as making new files. So, if you've reached your limit, these files might be locked, but you can still manage them.

We want to reassure you that we're here to help make this transition as easy as possible. We're excited about these improvements and believe they'll make your design work smoother and more enjoyable. Thanks for sticking with us, and here's to making great things together with Linearity.

Can I download older versions of Linearity Curve? The version of Linearity Curve available on the App Store is the only version you can install.

What if I don't update Linearity? If you choose not to update, you won't be able to use the application. Updating is necessary to continue using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.

How can I access files stored on my device? You can bring in up to three new files from your device's local storage into Linearity. This counts towards your creation limit. After creating or importing three files, you can export them, delete them, and then start the process over if needed.

How can I manage files with the three-file limit? Within the three-file limit, you can create new files, export them for safekeeping, delete them from Linearity, and then start fresh with new files.