Hey Vectornators! In this update, we’ve got a few changes coming your way.

Here’s the breakdown of of the most important changes (the items in bold are the ones you all have been asking for most often):

Quick Actions

You can now change the number of sides for polygons in Quick Actions

You can now change the number of points for stars in Quick Actions

The Delete action is now available

Fixed a bug which caused the Stroke Width action to be missing in some situations

Changing the stack order via Quick Actions has been improved

Brushes

The Brush Editor is now more responsive on macOS

Undo Manager

Several rendering bugs have been fixed when performing Undo / Redo

Copy Style

No longer available for groups, since that was unintended in the first place

Settings

Settings for Artboards, Grids, and Snapping have all been added to Quick Settings

Editor

A bug has been fixed which caused divide to not work properly when shapes were completely enclosed in other shapes

Text on Path now updates correctly when changing the font type and text size

The text can be selected and updated after Cutting now (I’m not sure what was fixed here)

Grid color contrast increased

Import/Export

It’s possible to export all the artboards to PDF again

We want to be constantly improving the quality of our software. If there’s something that you think we could do better, please let us know via Our Feedback Page, or contact us via email.

If you enjoy using Vectornator, please give it a rating, or even leave a review. This is the best way you can support us. Thanks a lot!