Hey Vectornators! In this update, we’ve got a few changes coming your way.
Here’s the breakdown of of the most important changes (the items in bold are the ones you all have been asking for most often):
Quick Actions
- You can now change the number of sides for polygons in Quick Actions
- You can now change the number of points for stars in Quick Actions
- The Delete action is now available
- Fixed a bug which caused the Stroke Width action to be missing in some situations
- Changing the stack order via Quick Actions has been improved
Brushes
- The Brush Editor is now more responsive on macOS
Undo Manager
- Several rendering bugs have been fixed when performing Undo / Redo
Copy Style
- No longer available for groups, since that was unintended in the first place
Settings
- Settings for Artboards, Grids, and Snapping have all been added to Quick Settings
Editor
- A bug has been fixed which caused divide to not work properly when shapes were completely enclosed in other shapes
- Text on Path now updates correctly when changing the font type and text size
- The text can be selected and updated after Cutting now (I’m not sure what was fixed here)
- Grid color contrast increased
Import/Export
- It’s possible to export all the artboards to PDF again
We want to be constantly improving the quality of our software. If there’s something that you think we could do better, please let us know via Our Feedback Page, or contact us via email.
If you enjoy using Vectornator, please give it a rating, or even leave a review. This is the best way you can support us. Thanks a lot!
Share this!
Ben Barnhart
Ben is the Marketing Manager at Linearity in Berlin, with extensive experience in content writing. He blends his passion for animation and history to develop impactful marketing strategies.