Hey Vectornators!

We’re sneaking in a quick update for you before the end of the year.

Recently, we've been working on some very exciting improvements coming to Vectornator in 2021, and we can't wait for you to see what's coming in the next few updates!

One of our recent goals has been to make UI improvements that make the Vectornator iOS app feel more similar to the desktop version, as well as making a few general quality-of-life updates. In this update, we’re implementing several UI improvements, bug fixes, and more to Vectornator. The updated version is now live and downloadable on the App Store here.



Here are the big changes that are coming in the Vectornator 3.5.7 Update:

Brush Editor Improvements

New Brush editor panel UI that allows you to draw while having the brush editor open. (previously this wasn’t possible).

Improved translations in the Brush editor.

Blend Modes

Blurred elements now support blend modes!

Undo History

Undo history now takes up less space in your document, resulting in smaller file sizes.

System Accent Color

On the Big Sur version of Vectornator, we updated our UI color to use the Big Sur system accent color in our sliders and a few other places.

Assorted UI Improvements

We’ve also implemented a bunch of other UI and usability improvements for the Inspector. Some of them are more noticeable than others, but we hope that they give you a more seamless UI experience.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when reordering artboards.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when locking a layer.

Fixed a bug which prevented shadows from appearing during export.

Fixed a lot of issues with SVG import.

Fixed an issue with blurred elements in very large documents.

Fixed an issue which prevented duplicated images from showing up when outline mode was enabled.

Fixed an issue which caused a crash during time-lapse export.





Once again, we are super excited for the next few Vectornator updates. We’ve got some really fantastic changes coming, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll create with them. We think 2021 is going to be an amazing year for all of our Vectornator designers!

If there’s something that you think we could do better, Our Feedback Page is always open to accepting your wishes or you can contact us via email.



See you next time, and Happy Holidays!