Design with Precision: What’s New in Linearity Curve 5.34

We’re back with another round of upgrades and this one’s all about artboards, path editing, and fine-tuned canvas interaction.

With version 5.34, we’ve focused on removing friction from core workflows and making the entire experience feel more direct, intuitive, and responsive.

Let’s dive into what’s new and improved in this release.

Edit stars right on the canvas

Just like rectangles, Stars now have visible corner handles, so you can adjust radius visually without diving into the inspector.

On iPad, hold a finger to adjust corners individually. On Mac, hold Option (⌥).

Segment delete

We’ve added a second delete mode for more precise path editing.

Use Shift + Delete on Mac (or the quick action in the Node tool) to remove a segment without reconnecting the path. Works on both open and closed paths and results in clean, open curves.

Drag-to-close open paths

Want to close an open path? Just drag one endpoint onto the other — you’ll see the matching node highlight in yellow before snapping together. Release to close the path instantly.

Scissor Tool, simplified

The Scissor Tool is now part of the Node Selection Tool group, cleaning up the toolbar and making related editing tools easier to access.

Smarter marquee behavior

Start a marquee on an inactive artboard? That artboard now auto-selects, so you don’t have to click it first. Simple as that.

Artboard titles now highlight on hover

Hover over an artboard, and you’ll see both the border and title text highlight, helping you track what you’re working on.

Node Tool plays nice with artboards

With the Node Tool active, you can now select and move artboards, just like with the Selection Tool.

Artboards react to drag-and-drop

When dragging shapes, text, or images across the canvas, the destination artboard will highlight to show where your object will land.

One Color Picker at a time

No more overlapping UI — only one color picker stays open at a time, whether from the Inspector or Toolbar.

Fast Stroke & Fill switching

Switch between stroke and fill pickers without double-clicking or waiting for animations. It’s instant now.

We’ve cleaned up and reorganised key sections in the inspector:

Alignment uses clean bordered buttons.

uses clean bordered buttons. Position now has its own titled section.

now has its own titled section. Size has been split out into its own section.

has been split out into its own section. Shearing has been moved to the Appearance panel for better consistency.

We tackled several crashes, especially around Node tool interactions, canvas performance, and other minor hiccups. Things should feel noticeably smoother, especially in dense files.

Linearity Curve is fully accessible — no account required to try, design and export or explore.

