What is a computer?

What is the difference between a tablet device and a desktop computer? The distinction is getting harder and harder to identify.

We all remember when Apple received a lot of online backlash in 2017 for their "What's a Computer" video.

But now in 2021, it rings a bit more true than it did before.

In their spring event on April 20th, Apple announced new versions of the iMac and iPad Pro, as well as several other new products. For us, the most exciting part of this announcement was the revelation that Apple’s M1 Silicon chip is coming to the iPad Pro!

This new M1 chip means that the iPad Pro will be capable of the same level of power and performance that the new iMac can attain. This means that the distinction between tablet and desktop is shrinking even further.

We can't wait for the upcoming releases from Apple, and to tell you all of the ways that this new technology will improve the Vectornator experience.

What is Vectornator?

Just in case you’re joining us for the first time, let us tell you a little bit about Vectornator.

Vectornator is a vector graphic design platform available for iPad, Mac, and iPhone. We want to make professional design accessible to everyone, without sacrificing versatility or power.

Art by Muhammed Sajid

With Vectornator, you can design vector graphics up to 30% faster, and create complex illustrations and precise lettering on the go.

Why are we excited?

So why is the new Apple announcement exciting for Vectornator? Let’s dive into it.

Vectornator is designed from the ground up to be at home in the Apple ecosystem. That’s why we love to see the advancements that Apple is making in Mac and iPad technology!

This new and improved iPad Pro and iMac will enable you to work at blazing speed. We’ve built Vectornator to take full advantage of the new M1 Silicon chip technology from Apple.

Up until now, we’ve only been able to leverage the power of this new chip technology in the Mac version of our platform.

But that’s changing. The new Apple iPad Pro, releasing in the second half of May, has the new M1 chip built into it. This will allow us to bring the increased power and speed of our Mac version of the platform to the iPad.

We’ve already been shocked by the results we’ve seen from the M1 chip. It’s allowed us to amp up our platform’s performance on the Mac to levels we’ve only been able to dream about previously.

And now, we’re thrilled about the possibilities of bringing this level of performance to the iPad.

Why the iPad?

Today, the iPad is the most versatile design device on the market. It supports touch controls, Apple Pencil and other stylus tools, as well as keyboard and mouse. This versatility is only increasing as the device continues to become more powerful.

This is why we’re focusing so heavily on the iPad with Vectornator. We believe that the iPad will become the premier tool for designing in the future, and we want to be a part of that.

With the new iPad Pro with the M1 chip, you’ll be able to experience a workflow unlike anything you've experienced before; with tools that render your objects instantly, auto tracing that adjusts in just a heartbeat, and Quick Actions that drastically reduce the time you spend switching between tools.

We were featured by Apple!

Oh, and as some of you may have noticed, Vectornator was featured in Apple’s April 20th event! It was awesome to see and hear Vectornator get a shoutout!

The design tool of the future

Eventually, we foresee that the lines between tablet, laptop, and desktop devices will continue to blur. This newest iteration of the iPad Pro already showcases how close the iPad is to laptop and desktop levels of power.

Imagine a future where you can design on Vectornator with a keyboard and mouse, then take your desktop computer on the go as a tablet device, and work from a coffee shop with your Apple Pencil.

Seamless design, for everyone. That’s the future we want to see.