Linearity Cloud and workflow upgrades

iOS macOS

We're bringing you unparalleled convenience and peace of mind with Linearity Cloud—a safe and secure file storage solution that allows you to seamlessly sync your files seamlessly across devices and access them anytime, online or offline. Plus, we've introduced several workflow enhancements, such as effortless image replacement via drag-and-drop, an improved selection experience, and the option to export individual objects directly from your canvas.