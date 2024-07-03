Geometric Sticker Animation Template

Design details
This animated template merges the energy of live performances with bold geometric design, perfect for promoting concerts, theater shows, or dance recitals. Its central image captures the motion of hands in applause against a backdrop that balances deep navy with playful pops of red, yellow, and light blue shapes, making the message of 'performance harmony' leap off the screen.
To make this template resonate with your event, Linearity Curve allows you to insert your own imagery, like a snapshot of your performers or audience. Change the shapes and colors to match your branding or the mood of your show. With Linearity Move, you can bring the graphic elements to life — think of hands clapping in rhythm or shapes that pulse to the beat of your event's music.
When you tailor this template, you're creating an engaging teaser for your audience, capturing the spirit of your event. It’s a visual shout-out that says 'don't miss the excitement.' Once you’ve put your spin on it, this animated story becomes a vibrant invitation, promising an experience that’s as dynamic and spirited as the design itself.
Published on:
Industry
Entertainment
Topics
Entertainment, Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Minimalist, Photographic, Happy
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity