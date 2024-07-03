Sale Animation Template

Design details
This animated template is a vibrant call to action for e-commerce platforms, featuring a browser window motif with a clear and compelling sale message. The playful design combines a white background with a bold, warning-sign yellow and an attention-grabbing red to highlight the '50% sale' alert. It’s adorned with sparkling stars to create a sense of urgency and excitement.
Using Linearity Curve, you can tailor this template to match your brand's unique style. Personalize the color scheme to fit your sale season, update the message to reflect your latest offer, or resize the elements to fit various digital platforms. With Linearity Move, bring the stars and sale alert to life with animations that capture the shopper's eye, turning this graphic into a dynamic beacon for bargain hunters.
This template is more than just an asset, it's an essential tool in your digital marketing arsenal. Customizing and animating it means you're not just announcing a sale, you're creating an experience. It's the digital equivalent of a storefront window, drawing customers in with the promise of value and quality—a surefire way to boost engagement and drive conversions.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing, Layout Templates
Topics
Ad banners, Layout templates
Style
Illustrative, Geometric, Sale, Button, Icon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity