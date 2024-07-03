Banking Product Promo Animated

Design details
Engage your audience with a visual nudge towards financial mindfulness using this vibrant social media graphic. It's splashed with a warm beige tone and accented with striking orange credit cards, symbolizing stability and energy. The graphic artfully communicates the importance of financial well-being, making it a perfect fit for banks, financial advisors, or budgeting apps looking to spark a conversation about financial health.
Customization is a breeze with Linearity Curve. Swap in your own logo to replace the placeholder, play with the color palette to match your brand's identity, or reshape the elements to fit your message. With Linearity Move, add a layer of engagement by animating the currency symbols and cards, illustrating the dynamic nature of financial growth and security.
When you deploy this graphic, you're doing more than catching eyes - you're prompting thoughts on financial stability and the tools your business offers to achieve it. It's an invitation to your audience to explore your services, an opportunity to turn passive scrollers into active participants in their financial journey.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Geometric, Illustrative, Flowy
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity