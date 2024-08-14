Community Animation Template

Design details
This template features a soft color palette and smooth, subtle animations, making it perfect for sharing personal stories, family moments, or community-focused content. The design is simple and inviting, with the image taking center stage, ensuring your message feels warm and relatable.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Swap out the image to showcase your own content, adjust the text to match your message, and tweak the colors to align with your brand or theme. With Linearity Move, you can fine-tune the animation, controlling the timing and flow to make sure everything feels just right.
This template is ideal for creating content that connects on a personal level. Whether you're highlighting a special occasion, promoting a community event, or sharing a heartfelt story, this template helps you communicate your message in a way that's both engaging and authentic.
Metaprosper’s, Feather & Bones’s logo/picture/likeness is used for illustrative purposes only and does not imply endorsement or affiliation with our products/services. All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners. This template features materials protected by the Fair Use guidelines of Section 107 of the Copyright Act. All rights reserved to the copyright owners.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Small business, Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Typography, Photographic, Simple, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!