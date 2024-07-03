Conference Speakers Announcement

Design details
Anchor your event's social media presence with a graphic that's as professional as it is engaging. A quartet of portraits set against a deep blue exudes elegance and focuses attention on the individuals who will be the highlight of your event. It's crafted to introduce speakers to your audience, ideal for conferences, seminars, or any corporate gathering that aims to pique interest through speaker profiles.
Thanks to Linearity Curve you can customize this design to your event's specific needs. Swap in portraits of your speakers, match the background to your branding, and employ typography that aligns with your corporate identity. With Linearity Move, bring in animations that could spotlight each speaker in turn, adding a layer of interactivity to your announcement.
By integrating this template into your marketing strategy, you're building anticipation and setting the stage for an event that promises valuable insights and meaningful connections. It's about crafting an experience that begins with the first glance, inviting your audience to learn, connect, and be inspired by the leaders and changemakers in your industry.
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Ad banners, Tech, Entertainment
Style
Minimalist, Simple, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity