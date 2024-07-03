Data Visualization Infographic Animated Template

Design details
This infographic template is a visual tool for professionals who need to display data with impact. The background's deep purple gives way to 3D blocks in gradient shades, clearly distinguishing different values. It's designed for business metrics, ideal for comparing website traffic, sales figures, or social media engagement in a format that's instantly understandable.
To make this template work for you, jump into Linearity Curve and swap in your data. Adjust the block heights to match your stats and select colors that fit your brand's style. The layout is simple to navigate, making customizations quick and hassle-free. And if you want to go further, animate your data with Linearity Move. Create a visual story where blocks build as you unveil key points, making your presentation dynamic and engaging.
With this template, your message becomes clear and your data compelling. Use it to present quarterly growth, campaign results, or any other metrics and watch your audience connect with the numbers. Your presentations will not only inform but also resonate, leaving a lasting impression of your data's story.
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Infographic, Design
Style
Gradient, Colorful, Illustrative, Happy, Graphs, Charts
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity