Design Studio Showreel Animation

Design details
This layout, with its rich colors and eclectic image frames, is ideal for a portfolio display or a multi-product highlight. Its structure guides the viewer through a narrative of images, sparking interaction and exploration.
Use Linearity Curve to make this template your own. Adapt each space to feature your distinct images, whether they are snapshots, graphics, or products, reflecting your unique brand identity. With Linearity Move, add subtle motion to these visuals, giving them a pulse that resonates with your brand's energy.
This template transforms your content into a narrative that captivates and tells a story. It serves as a dynamic platform for your curated journey, not just a mere presentation. Whether it's to illustrate the breadth of your creative work, the versatility of a product line, or the highlights of a special event, this template is where your vision comes alive, engaging your audience with every click and scroll.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Design, Tech, Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity