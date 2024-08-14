Gallery Presentation Animation Template

Design details
This template is designed with a vibrant, modern aesthetic, featuring bold colors and a clean, grid-like layout. The contrasting neon shades set against a dark background make the images pop, perfect for showcasing multiple portraits or product shots. It’s ideal for social media posts, team introductions, or influencer highlights where you want to capture attention quickly.
You can easily customize this template in Linearity Curve by swapping out the images, adjusting the colors, and modifying the layout to fit your brand’s style. If you want to add some movement, Linearity Move lets you animate the transitions between images with simple effects like fades and zooms, making your content more dynamic and engaging.
This template is a quick and effective way to create eye-catching visuals that communicate your message clearly. Whether you’re promoting a campaign or highlighting team members, this template helps you get your point across with style and ease.
Apple’s logo/picture/likeness is used for illustrative purposes only and does not imply endorsement or affiliation with our products/services. All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners. This template features materials protected by the Fair Use guidelines of Section 107 of the Copyright Act. All rights reserved to the copyright owners.
Small business, Marketing
Ad banners, Product Review
Simple, Minimalist, Photographic, Typography, Corporate
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!