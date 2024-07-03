Geometric Social Media Design Animated Template

Design details
This template is a nod to the bold simplicity that's trending on social media. With its solid geometric shapes and contrasting colors, it's a visual nudge that's hard to ignore. It's designed for posts that need to make an instant impact without overwhelming the content. Whether it's for announcements, statements, or calls to action, this layout does the job with confidence.
When it's time to tweak the design, Linearity Curve is your tool. Adjust the hues to match your brand, play with the arrangement of shapes, or add in your text. And if you want to add some movement, Linearity Move lets you animate these elements, ensuring your post doesn't just catch the eye but also delights it.
By bringing this design into your social media strategy, you'll craft posts that pop off the screen. It's about making a bold statement that's as clear as it is stylish. With this template, your message won't just be seen; it'll be remembered.
Industry
Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Design, Ad banners
Style
B2B, Geometric, Abstract, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity