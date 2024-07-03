Infographic Animation Template

Design details
This template stands out with its bold geometric shapes and a compelling question, 'What does inclusivity look like?'. Set against a deep green background, the bright pink and orange pie chart becomes a visual metaphor for diversity and inclusion. It’s designed for social media impact, ideal for organizations and individuals advocating for inclusivity and broadening conversations around equity.
You can make this template your own with Linearity Curve. Tailor the colors to fit your branding, add your logo, and modify the text to pose the questions that resonate with your audience. Take it further with Linearity Move by animating the pie chart to grow in segments, symbolizing the building blocks of an inclusive community, or have the question pulse to draw attention and provoke thought.
By using this template, you're not just sharing an infographic, you're sparking a dialogue. It’s a powerful visual tool to showcase commitment to inclusivity and to encourage viewers to reflect on their perceptions. Customize and animate it, and you have more than a post — you have a conversation starter that can foster understanding and action within your community.
Industry
Small business, Tech, Companies/Startups, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams, Marketing
Topics
Infographic, Ad banners
Style
B2B, Corporate, Geometric, Colorful, Simple
