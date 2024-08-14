Minimalist Product Animation Template

Design details
This animated template is designed with a minimalist aesthetic, featuring a clean white background that keeps the focus on your content. The subtle animation adds a dynamic touch without overwhelming the viewer, making it suitable for professional uses like product launches or brand highlights. The design’s simplicity ensures that your message stands out clearly.
You can easily customize the colors, text, and other elements in Linearity Curve to align with your brand's identity. If you want to add more motion, you can enhance the animation using Linearity Move to create a more engaging and interactive experience for your audience.
This template is ideal for creating polished, modern content that communicates your message effectively. It’s perfect for professionals looking to present information in a clear and visually appealing way.
Snap INC’s logo/picture/likeness is used for illustrative purposes only and does not imply endorsement or affiliation with our products/services. All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners. This template features materials protected by the Fair Use guidelines of Section 107 of the Copyright Act. All rights reserved to the copyright owners.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!