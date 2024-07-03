Modern Social Media Ad Animated Template

Design details
This template is a smart choice for social media posts that need to make a strong visual statement. It uses a large red circle to grab attention, flanked by structured blocks of muted lavender and white for balance. It's a clean, modern layout that leaves plenty of room for your message, whether that's a headline, an announcement, or a bold call to action.
Using Linearity Curve, you can tweak this design to fit your brand. Change colors, adjust shapes, or add your text with just a few taps. It's designed to be flexible. If you're into animation, take it to the next level with Linearity Move. Picture the circle growing to highlight a new product or the lines moving to underscore your message. You've got full control to make it dynamic.
Put this template to work, and it'll do more than just look good. It'll help you connect with your audience and get your message across clearly. It's a practical, versatile starting point that sets you up for a polished, professional post every time. And when you're done customizing, you'll have something that's not only tailored to your needs but also ready to make an impact where it counts.
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Teams, Creative Agencies
Topics
Design, Ad banners, Entertainment
Style
Geometric, Simple, Illustrative
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity