Online Learning Social Media Ad Animated Template

Design details
This social media design is a modern nod to the growing trend of e-learning. Its layout is a harmonious blend of clarity and attention-grabbing elements, using a bright yellow to highlight the message of accessible education. The image at the center represents the ease of engaging in online study, evoking the comfort and possibility of gaining knowledge from any corner of the world.
With Linearity Curve, this template is yours to shape. Change the background, update the text to fit your course specifics, or include your brand's logo to make it uniquely yours. Plus, with Linearity Move, you have the option to add subtle animations that make your call to action leap off the screen.
When you share this customized design, you're doing more than just catching eyes - you're spreading the word about a learning revolution. It's about empowering your audience to take that next step in personal development, right from their living room.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Ad banners
Style
B2B, Illustrative, Simple, Geometric, Colorful, Gen-Z, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity