Pastel Spiritual Animation Template

This Instagram Story template sets a relaxed mood with soft colors and images of a massage and an oil burner. It's a great fit for wellness centers or individual practitioners looking to advertise a peaceful escape or healing services.

To make it yours, Linearity Curve lets you switch out images and tweak the colors. You can add your own message or business name, keeping it personal and relevant. Want to add a bit of motion? With Linearity Move, the elements like smoke from the oil burner or hands in the massage image can have subtle animations, making the scene come alive.

Customize this template to match the calming vibe of your services. It's a simple way to show potential clients the relaxing experience they can expect, encouraging them to book an appointment and find their own peace. After a few changes, your Instagram Story is ready to share a moment of tranquility with your followers.