Professional Announcement Animation Template

Design details
This template features a clean, minimalist design with smooth, simple animations. It’s ideal for making announcements, sharing updates, or introducing new products. The focus is on clear communication, with a sleek and modern look that keeps your message front and center.
You can easily customize this template in Linearity Curve. Adjust the colors to match your brand, update the text to reflect your message, and tweak the layout to fit your needs. If you want to refine the animation, Linearity Move allows you to control the pacing and transitions to align with the tone of your content.
This template is perfect for creating professional, engaging content that effectively delivers your message. Whether you're announcing a new feature, sharing an important update, or launching a product, this template gives you a straightforward and polished way to connect with your audience.
Airbnb’s logo/picture/likeness is used for illustrative purposes only and does not imply endorsement or affiliation with our products/services. All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners. This template features materials protected by the Fair Use guidelines of Section 107 of the Copyright Act. All rights reserved to the copyright owners.
Published on:
Industry
Small business, Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Typography, Photographic, Geometric, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!