Team Showcase Post Animated

Design details
This template is a fresh, modern choice for showcasing a group of professionals or a collective on social media. Its clean lines and bold shapes allow for easy recognition of each individual while maintaining a collective aesthetic. This is the go-to for profiles, team introductions, or collaborative project highlights.
With Linearity Curve, personalize each segment with photos, tweak the color blocks to match your branding, and infuse your unique message with custom fonts. Linearity Move adds motion, turning static images into an engaging story that captures the dynamism of your team or community.
Using this design, you’ll present a unified group with a clear identity. It's a visual invitation for your audience to learn more about the people behind the brand, driving engagement and fostering a sense of community.
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Product Review, Tech
Style
B2B, Geometric, Simple, White, Minimalist, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity