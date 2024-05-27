Digital Product App Screenshot Template

Design details
This template is all about bringing your app's best features forward with a splash of color and a professional look. Picture your app displayed on a smartphone mockup, set against a lively purple and grey backdrop. It's designed to grab attention while keeping things professional, making it a great choice for tech entrepreneurs and app developers ready to show off their digital products.
You can make this template your own with Linearity Curve. Change up the colors to fit your brand, swap in your app screens, and edit the text to focus on what makes your app special. Want to make it even more engaging? Use Linearity Move to add animations that walk your audience through how your app works, making your presentation interactive and memorable.
This template does more than just show off your app. It tells your app's story, highlights its benefits, and shows the problems it solves, helping you connect with your audience on a deeper level.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity