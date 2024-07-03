Holographic App Screenshot Template

Design details
This app store template is all about giving your app a futuristic look that grabs attention. It's got a holographic style that makes your app pop, with bright colors and cool patterns that highlight what your app does best. It's a great choice for tech startups or anyone looking to stand out in the app store.
You can customize this template easily with Linearity Curve to make it fit your brand perfectly. Change up the colors, pick new fonts, and tweak the holographic display to show off your app's best features. You can even add animations with Linearity Move to make the holographic parts move, making your app listing more interactive and fun for users.
Using this template helps your app listing shine and get noticed by more people. Its modern design and flexibility let you present your app in an exciting way, encouraging more downloads. This is your chance to make your app look cutting-edge and get users excited to try it out.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Product Review, Ad banners, Tech
Style
White, Abstract, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity