Promotion App Screenshot Template

This sleek template is a visual magnet for app promotion, featuring a punchy gradient that fades from rich purple to a vivid pink, grabbing attention without a hitch. The design is smart and straightforward, with heart icons that can act as visual cues for app features or user engagement. It's ideal for graphic designers and marketers aiming to give their app store presence a fresh, eye-catching edge.
You can tailor this template quickly using Linearity Curve. Change the color palette to match your brand, drag and drop your app's screenshots, and edit text directly to reflect your message. It's flexible and user-friendly, allowing for fast customizations. With Linearity Move, bring those elements to life: animate the hearts to beat with every click or let the colors shift gently to hold your viewer's gaze.
Leverage this template, and you'll craft a memorable presence for your app. It's about creating a connection. With your custom touches and subtle animations, your app's visual story will resonate with users, encouraging them to download and engage. This is your tool to stand out in the app store, making your app not just seen but remembered.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity