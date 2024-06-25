ic-home iconTemplates HubAssets70’s Retro Icons Gif Pack Animated Template
70’s Retro Icons Gif Pack Animated Template

This GIF template features vibrant, retro-style icons including a daisy, a moon, and a lava lamp. The bright colors and playful design make it ideal for adding a fun, nostalgic touch to your social media posts or digital content.

You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve by changing the colors, swapping icons, or adding your own text. If you want to animate the icons, use Linearity Move to create smooth transitions and dynamic effects that bring your design to life.

With this template, you'll create engaging and lively visuals that capture attention and add a retro flair to your digital presence. It's perfect for anyone looking to enhance their content with a playful, nostalgic vibe.

Industry

Entertainment, Layout Templates

Topics

Entertainment

Style

Illustrative, Retro, Transparent, Colorful, Icon, Happy

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

