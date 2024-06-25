80’s Retro Icons Gif Pack Animated Template

Design details
This GIF template features a fun and colorful retro design. It includes elements like a boombox, Tetris blocks, and the bold word "ENJOY" in vibrant colors. This template is perfect for adding a nostalgic touch to your social media posts or digital marketing projects.
You can customize this template easily with Linearity Curve. Change the colors, replace the icons, or add your own text to make it unique. For an extra dynamic effect, use Linearity Move to animate the elements and bring your design to life.
Use this template to create engaging visuals with a retro vibe. It's ideal for anyone looking to add a playful and nostalgic touch to their digital content, ensuring your message stands out and captures attention.
Industry
Entertainment, Layout Templates
Topics
Entertainment
Style
Illustrative, Abstract, Geometric, Retro, Transparent, Icon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
